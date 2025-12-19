Quantum AMC Expands Southern India Footprint with the Inauguration of its new office in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Quantum Asset Management Company Private Limited (Quantum AMC) today announced the opening of its new office in Hyderabad, reinforcing its commitment to expanding its footprint across Southern India and serving one of the country’s most rapidly growing financial markets.

Telangana—particularly its capital city, Hyderabad—has emerged as a major economic powerhouse over the past decade. Known for its thriving IT corridor, strong entrepreneurial ecosystem, and rising affluence, Hyderabad has witnessed a robust surge in financial awareness and investment participation. The city’s expanding base of young professionals, business owners, and high-net-worth individuals has contributed meaningfully to the rapid growth of the mutual fund industry in the region.

The mutual fund industry has witnessed steady growth in Telangana (TG). As of November 2025, mutual fund average assets under management (AAUM) from the state stood at approximately ₹ 1.37 lakh crore, making it one of the top states in India in terms of mutual fund AAUM. Telangana contributes nearly 2.08% of the country’s total mutual fund AAUM. Hyderabad accounts for a significant share of this growth, supported by an extensive distribution network, increased digital adoption, and a vibrant community of financial advisers.

Speaking on the occasion, Seemant Shukla, Chief Executive Officer, Quantum AMC, said,

“We are pleased to announce the launch of our Hyderabad office — an important milestone as we further strengthen our presence in Southern India. Hyderabad is home to one of the country’s most dynamic and globally connected communities of professionals and entrepreneurs. Telangana has witnessed remarkable growth in financial participation over the last decade, with twin cities emerging as a key driver of this progress. This expansion reflects Quantum AMC’s commitment to serving India’s evolving investor landscape with high-quality, accessible, and trustworthy investment solutions. This is our 2nd office opening in last 3 months and soon we will be looking at another office in South India.”

I V Subramaniam, Managing Director & Group Head Equities at Quantum Advisors, added,

“Hyderabad represents a powerful blend of technology, innovation, and financial discipline. Investors here are increasingly seeking transparent and reliable investment solutions—values that are core to Quantum’s philosophy. With our new presence in the city, we look forward to supporting Hyderabad’s growing investor community with simple, research-driven, and long-term investment offerings.”

About Quantum Mutual Fund

Quantum Mutual Fund (the Fund) was established in 2006 with the launch of its first fund. The Fund nurtures a partnership culture with investors, business partners, and employees to spread the goodness of investing.

The Fund is committed to providing simple Investment Solutions with transparency and integrity.

* Investment options to convert savings to wealth.

* Simple products that are easy to understand.

* Dependable standards of service.

* Sensible, risk-adjusted returns over the long term through a disciplined research and investment process.

We now offer 14 simple and easy-to-understand products for achieving different financial goals. Our tried and tested research-oriented process provides the investors risk-adjusted returns in the long term. Quantum’s continued relevance is a product of its reputation as trailblazer in the realm of mutual fund investing. With a solid track record and a commitment of providing progressive investment strategies.

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.