Queensland keen on TG healthcare space

Hyderabad: Mutual collaboration between academia and industries of Queensland and Hyderabad will promote innovation and development of new solutions in the healthcare space, Governor of Queensland (Australia), Dr Jeannette Young said.

Addressing BioAsia-2025, Dr Young said that attending BioAsia is a key opportunity for Queensland as the event promotes investment and collaboration in health industries such as bio-pharmaceuticals digital health, medical devices, and advanced therapeutics.

“Queensland is home to world-class research institutions, best healthcare technologies and robust Life Sciences sector. Queensland also has innovative ideas that can be adopted here, whereas Hyderabad is an expert in vaccine, drug manufacturing and others. But there is more to learn from the ecosystem built here in Hyderabad,” she added.

When asked about the nature of collaboration Queensland is looking forward for by attending BioAsia, Dr Young told Bizz Buzz, “We have brought with us 20 delegates representing 10 companies and research institutions from Queensland.We are looking at people-to-people connection. They can talk to people and understand what is happening here and how they can work together. Moreover, technology can be further developed by working with people from here.”

Besides the potential Industry connect, the Governor informed about strong knowledge sharing Queensland witnesses with Indian students. She added, “India also remains the second largest source market for student enrollment in Queensland.