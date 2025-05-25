Live
Radico Khaitan’s Q4 net profit falls 3.57 pc, expenses up
Radico Khaitan has posted a net profit of Rs 92.07 crore in the fourth quarter (Q4 FY25), down sequentially by around 3.57 per cent compared to Rs 95.48 crore in the previous quarter (Q3 FY25).
During the same period, Radico Khaitan’s total expenses rose to Rs 4,365.37 crore, up by 1.24 per cent from Rs 4,312.09 crore in Q3.
However, the fall in profit came despite an increase in total income and revenue from operations.
Total income grew to Rs 4,486.8 crore, marking a rise of 1.01 per cent, while revenue from operations increased by 1 per cent to Rs 4,485.42 crore.
For the full fiscal year ending March 31 (FY25), Radico Khaitan’s net profit jumped 31.8 per cent to Rs 345.61 crore from Rs 262.17 crore in the previous financial year (FY24).
Its total consolidated income reached Rs 17,103.38 crore, marking a 10.4 per cent increase over FY24.
With this, Radico Khaitan has crossed the $2 billion revenue mark and recorded its best-ever financial performance.
The company reported an 18 per cent year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth and its highest-ever full-year EBITDA of Rs 668 crore.
In terms of volumes, the company achieved solid growth. Its total IMFL (Indian Made Foreign Liquor) volume stood at 9.15 million cases in Q4, a rise of 27.9 per cent.
The Prestige and Above brands contributed 3.40 million cases, or 39.1 per cent of total IMFL volumes, growing 16.8 per cent over the previous quarter.
Radico Khaitan, known for premium brands like Rampur Indian Single Malt and Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin, plans to launch two new luxury brands in Q1 FY26.
The company also aims to enter the super-premium whisky segment in the first half of the new financial year.
Managing Director Abhishek Khaitan credited the strong momentum from Q3 for the company's 28 per cent volume growth in Q4 -- its highest quarterly growth in the past three years.
Chairman and Managing Director Lalit Khaitan described FY25 as a landmark year for the company, driven by premiumisation and continued expansion in high-growth categories.