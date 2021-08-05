Rain Carbon opens Rubber Lab in Germany

Rain Carbon Inc., a leading global producer of carbon-based products and advanced materials, on Thursday, August 5, 2021, announced that the company has opened a state-of-the-art rubber lab at its production facility in Duisburg, Germany.



The $1.3 million lab comprises a complete processing line, starting with a rubber bale cutter, continuing with a highly sophisticated lab station for internal mixing, and concluding with complete analysis employing cutting-edge rubber-process and dynamic-mechanical analyzers.



"This investment will enable Rain Carbon to significantly improve our technical services and targeted product development for the rubber industry, with the intention of positioning our company as a preferred partner in terms of applications and R&D cooperation," said Kris Vanherbergen, Executive Vice President of Carbon Distillation and Advanced Materials.



Rain Carbon produces approximately 10,000 tons of performance resins annually for the rubber industry, targeted at improving grip and reducing rolling resistance in tire compounds, as well as enhancing the mechanical dynamic properties of technical rubber articles. Before establishing this new lab, reliance on a third-party lab inhibited the product development and internal knowledge required to establish strong technical relationships.



"Our customers want to have a detailed understanding of the resins we supply and their performance," said Dr. Jun Liu, Head of R&D and Application Technology for the company's Carbon Distillation and Advanced Materials business unit. "Unfortunately, we could only provide customers with analytical results in the past, which did not foster a stronger technical relationship. We are very pleased to be taking this step to enhance our technical and R&D support," Dr Liu added.



This new rubber lab will enable Rain Carbon to develop new products for safer tires and better fuel economy – and that's a win-win for everyone.



Rain Carbon Inc. is a leading vertically integrated global producer of carbon-based products that are essential raw materials for staples of everyday life. It operates in two business segments: Carbon and Advanced Materials

