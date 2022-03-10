Ramky Enviro is now Re Sustainability

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based comprehensive environment management services provider Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd is renamed as Re Sustainability Ltd. Announcing the company's new brand identity, its CEO and Managing Director Goutham Reddy revealed his vision for the coming 30 years.

Re Sustainability, controlled by global investment firm KKR, has lined up capital expenditure of Rs 5,000 core to more than double its capacity from 7 MTPA (million tonne per annum) at present to 15 MTPA over the next 3-4 years. The investments will be mostly from internal accruals, he said.

Reddy said, "Apart from strengthening our presence in India, we are also looking for acquisitions abroad especially in South East Asia, among other geographies. We are planning to expand our operations in Singapore, Vietnam, Philippines and other South East Asian countries."

Betting big on the Vehicle Scrappage Policy, the company is setting up four End of Life Vehicle (ELV) recycling facilities to scrap above 15-year-old automobiles in Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai with an investment of Rs 70 crore in each of the units. The first ELV facility will be soon opened in Delhi.

"We are also coming up the country's first precious metal recovery plant in Hyderabad with an investment of Rs 100 crore to recycle and reuse the metals such as gold, platinum and palladium by processing the electronic waste. It will be operation in next couple of months,'' he informed.

He informed that the company's revenues are expected to be at Rs 3,000 crore and a profit after tax of Rs 550 crore during this financial year. With over 25 years of experience in environmental service, it aims to working with industry bodies and government agencies in handling the waste management.

"Every city needs incredible environmental solutions and we are working on models to have a dominant presence across the entire waste value chain. The company's new identity is build on a circular economy model—recycling everything—to provide sustainable solutions for the people and planet," Reddy said.

"We're determined to lead in environmental sustainability, with scale, expertise and an array of innovative technological solutions that turn waste into value. We want to be synonymous not just with 'Recycle,' but also with Rethink, Reduce, Reuse, Recover, Repurpose, Replenish and Restore," he added.

At present, the company manages approximately 6-7 MTPA of municipal solid waste in 23 cities in India, the Middle East and Singapore. It also manages over 1 MTPA of industrial hazardous and other regulated wastes across 22 locations in India, the Middle East and US.

Its biomedical waste management footprint includes 25 facilities in India and the Middle East, servicing more than 4 lakh hospital beds across 45,000 healthcare establishments. It is also present in automated car park management and facilities management in Singapore.