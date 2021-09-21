Ramky Enviro wins PRCI Chanakya award

Hyderabad: Ramky Enviro, Asia's leading providers of comprehensive environment management services wins the PRCI Chanakya "Best HR Initiative of the Year-Environmentally Sustainable CSR" award for National and International Achievers 2021. The Award was received by Sujiv Nair, Chief Human Resource Officer, REEL through the hands of the Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant, recently during the 15th Global Communication Conclave Organised by PRCI in Goa.

"We tap into the pain points of socio - environment gaps to align them to our sustainability goals. Similarly, we recognise the loopholes in society while bridging the gap between the privileged and the underprivileged," Goutham Reddy, Managing Director, Ramky Enviro said. "This encourages us to take our products & services to another notch with each passing year through constant innovation," he added.

The company also acquired a prominent space at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) National Award for Environmental Best Practices (EBP) through thier Large Scale Compressed Bio Gas Plant being recognised as the 'Most Innovative Project'.

"While the company is exploring the opportunity of converting few diesel engines into CNG engines for trials through Bio Gas plant at HIMSW, it is an absolute delight to have this unique project recognised at such an eminent platform," Goutham added.