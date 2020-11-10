Ramraj Cottons to open outlet in Zaheerabad 

Hyderabad : Ramraj Cottons said it will inaugurate a new showroom on Wednesday in Zaheerabad. The showroom will be inaugurated by BB Patil, Member of Parliament from Zaheerabad constituency. The first floor of the new showroom will be inaugurated by Koninti Manik Rao, MLA representing Zaheerabad constituency.

The first sale in the showroom will be done through the hands of Mohammad Fariduddin, an MLC. The cash counter puja will be performed through the hands of Mahankali Subhash, former Municipal chairperson and President of Arya Vaisya Sangham.

Dr Desayipeta Maheshwara Sharma Siddhanti, founder of Jyothirvastu Vidya Peetham will light the lamp for the ceremony.