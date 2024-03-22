Live
- BJP moves ECI against Sanjay Raut's alleged derogatory remarks against PM Modi
- Hyderabad woman and daughter fight off robbers, apprehend one
- After Kejriwal's arrest, BJP now seeks ED probe into Punjab excise policy
- Plea in Delhi HC seeks Arvind Kejriwal's removal from CM post
- Senior Parliamentarian Bhartruhari Mahtab resigns from BJD with 'broken heart'
- Water crisis threatens world peace, says UN on World Water Day
- PM Modi announces Rs 10,000 cr support for Bhutan in next 5 years
- First-time voters in Maharashtra consider climate action a key poll issue: Survey
- UK regulator to launch in-depth probe into $19 bn Vodafone-Three UK merger
RBI meeting reviews economic outlook amid global challenges
The RBI's Central Board of Directors at a meeting held in Nagpur on Friday reviewed the global and domestic economic situation and outlook, including the challenges posed by geopolitical developments and global financial market volatility.
The meeting under the Chairmanship of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das also discussed the Reserve Bank's activities including the progress made in digital payments, consumer education and awareness during the current accounting year 2023-24, according to an RBI statement.
The board also approved the Bank's budget for the accounting year 2024-25.
