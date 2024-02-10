RBI not in favour of NBFCs over bank status

Mumbai : Reserve Bank Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao on Friday said it is uncharacteristic of non-bank lenders to seek bank licences, when they are already enjoying some regulatory advantages.

Addressing a conference on non-bank finance companies (NBFCs) organized by CII, Rao also hit out at certain microlenders for misusing the liberty offered by the regulator on interest rates, and charging high rates.

Rao also expressed displeasure at certain peer-to-peer lending platforms for following business practices which are not in line with the licensing guidelines, and made it clear that such breaches were not acceptable. He also spoke about the constant demand from NBFCs to convert into banks, and made it clear that regulations for even entities in the top-most tier of NBFCs are not at par with universal banks, and NBFCs enjoy some advantages. “NBFCs have evolved as niche companies serving specific economic functions, and it is uncharacteristic of them to demand becoming like a bank,” Rao said.

Interestingly, the remarks came right after the speech of Bajaj Finserv’s Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Bajaj in which he said NBFCs have grown and become more solid courtesy the stronger regulation and supervision by RBI. “Why not think of bank licences for at least a few of them, especially these NBFCs who have spent ten years, met the compliance requirements, have proved themselves,” Bajaj explained using an analogy that an NBFC licence is like a learner’s licence before an entity graduates on to become a universal bank which can access the cheap deposits. Specifically responding to this request, Rao said universal bank licences were made on-tap by the regulator few years ago, but conceded that no entity has received the nod to operate as one. He said RBI is very clear in not allowing more NBFCs to accept deposits, and pointed out that not a single new licence has been granted, and the number of deposit-accepting NBFCs has reduced from over 200 to only 26 now. RBI has given a slew of advantages to NBFCs like easier or no entry and exit barriers, lower initial capital requirement at only Rs 10 crore versus Rs 1,000 crore for a universal bank and also no restrictions on the operations front whereas a bank has to get branch authorizations, he said.