RBI pegs FY25 GDP growth at 7.2%

New Delhi: India’s domestic economic activity continues to sustain its momentum on the strength of investment demand, steady urban consumption and rising rural consumption, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday. However, Das also pointed out that the headwinds from geopolitical tensions, volatility in international commodity prices and geoeconomic fragmentation pose risks to the outlook. The RBI Governor said that the global economic outlook remains resilient although with some moderation in pace. Taking all the factors into consideration the country’s real GDP growth for 2024-25 is projected at 7.2 per cent with Q1 at 7.1 per cent; Q2 at 7.2 per cent; Q3 at 7.3 per cent; and Q4 at 7.2 per cent.Real GDP growth for Q1:2025-26 is projected at 7.2 per cent, the RBI chief said.