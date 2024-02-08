Live
- Ravindra Jadeja's father levels serious allegations against daughter-in-law; cricketer calls them 'baseless'
- Delhi HC directs preparation of fund estimate for hybrid hearing equipment in district courts
- Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam held in Hindupur municipality
- Startups returning to India despite hefty tax bill: India's appeal for startups despite tax challenges
- Haryana CM expresses gratitude to PM for Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao, Swaminathan
- Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series set to launch in India this month
- LIC sells Rs. 75.20 crore equities in Indiabulls Housing Finance
- Udayagiri Constituency YSRCP Co-ordinator meets Nellore collector
- Want to play T20 WC and finish there: Warner hints at his T20I retirement
- TMC brings Privilege Motion against 6 BJP legislators, including LoP
Just In
RBI plans new framework for authentication of digital transactions
The RBI on Thursday said that it has decided to come out with a new framework for authentication of digital payment transactions and introduce additional norms to enhance the security of the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS).
Mumbai: The RBI on Thursday said that it has decided to come out with a new framework for authentication of digital payment transactions and introduce additional norms to enhance the security of the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS).
Over the years, the Reserve Bank has prioritised security of digital payments, in particular the requirement of Additional Factor of Authentication (AFA). Although the RBI has not prescribed any particular AFA, the payments ecosystem has largely adopted SMS-based One Time Password (OTP). With innovations in technology, alternative authentication mechanisms have emerged in recent years.
“To facilitate the use of such mechanisms for digital security, it is proposed to adopt a principle-based 'Framework for authentication of digital payment transactions'. Instructions in this regard will be issued separately,” the RBI said.
To enhance the security of AePS transactions, it is proposed to streamline the onboarding process, including mandatory due diligence, for AePS touchpoint operators, to be followed by banks. Additional fraud risk management requirements will also be considered. Instructions in this regard shall be issued shortly, the RBI said.
Aadhaar Enabled Payment System, operated by NPCI, enables customers to perform digital payment transactions in assisted mode. In 2023, more than 37 crore users undertook AePS transactions, which points to the important role played by AePS in financial inclusion.