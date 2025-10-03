RBI proposes easier rules for companies to raise foreign currency loans

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday released draft rules to make it easier for Indian companies to raise money in foreign currencies.

The central bank has suggested widening the pool of both borrowers and lenders who can take part in external commercial borrowings (ECBs).

“As announced in the statement on developmental and regulatory policies dated October 01, it has been decided to rationalise regulations pertaining to external commercial borrowing (ECB) included in the Foreign Exchange Management (Borrowing and Lending) Regulations, 2018 issued under FEMA, 1999,” RBI said in its statement.

“The borrowing limits are proposed to be linked to a borrower’s financial strength and ECB are proposed to be raised at market determined interest rates,” the Central Bank added.

Under the draft, companies will be allowed to raise funds overseas based on their financial strength.

“The borrower and lender base eligible for ECB transactions is proposed to be expanded to enhance opportunities of credit flow,” RBI stated.

Firms could borrow up to $1 billion or as much as 300 per cent of their net worth, whichever is higher.

“The end-use restrictions and Minimum Average Maturity requirements are proposed to be simplified,” the Central Bank added.

The RBI has also said that these borrowings can be raised at market-determined interest rates, giving companies more flexibility in accessing global funds.

The move is aimed at making overseas fundraising more attractive and aligned with international practices, while also ensuring that companies with strong financials have better access to foreign capital.

The RBI has invited feedback on the draft rules from stakeholders and the public until October 24. The final regulations will be issued after reviewing the suggestions.

“Comments/ feedback on the draft regulations may be submitted through the respective link under the ‘Connect 2 Regulate’ Section available on the RBI’s website or may be forwarded via email by October 24, with the subject line ‘Feedback on draft ECB framework’, RBI added.



