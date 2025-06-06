RBI Slashes Repo Rate to 5.5% — Third Consecutive Cut in 2025

In its latest Monetary Policy announcement, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has slashed the repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.5%.

It is the third straight repo rate cut since February 2025. Since the Covid-19 era, beginning February 2020, this is the first time that the RBI MPC has implemented three consecutive rate cuts.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, after the MPC meeting, said the inflation outlook for FY26 has been revised down to 3.7% from 4%, while the GDP growth forecast remains steady at 6.5%. However, he expressed concerns over geopolitical tensions and weather-related uncertainties as ongoing risks.

With this RBI rate cut, external benchmark lending rates (EBLR)—including home loan interest rates—are expected to decrease. The repo rate cut has brought relief to borrowers.

















