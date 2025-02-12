Live
- Young girl’s crusade against drug menace
- Jacqueliene Fernandez aspires to play fashion icon ‘Coco Chanel’ on screen
- 7 devotees returning from Kumbh mela killed in accident
- Valentines little secret: Thrilling ways married couples can break the monotony
- Shillong to host Asian Cup qualifier against Bangladesh in March
- SVIMS blood centre wins National Blood Transfusion Council award
- Tirumala: Trimasika Metlotsavam commences
- Be vigilant while carrying out online transactions, students told
- Thakur’s fiery spell propels Mumbai into semis
- Yoga prodigy Divyananda brings pride to Tirupati
Just In
Re logs highest 1-day gain in 2 yrs
Highlights
The rupee on Tuesday rallied 63paise, recording its steepest single-day recovery in nearly two years, to settle at 86.82 against the US dollar, backed by dollar selling by banks.
Mumbai: The rupee on Tuesday rallied 63paise, recording its steepest single-day recovery in nearly two years, to settle at 86.82 against the US dollar, backed by dollar selling by banks. According to forex traders, Tuesday’s sharp gain a day after sliding closer to the 88 level shows a highly volatile currency market amid concerns over the worldwide tariff war.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 87.45 against the greenback and touched the intraday high of 86.61 during the session. The unit settled at 86.82 against the dollar, registering a gain of 63paise from its previous close.
Next Story