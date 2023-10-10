Live
Just In
Real estate stocks shine on strong sales momentum
New Delhi : Real estate stock index is the biggest gainer on BSE as the sector shows continued buoyancy. BSE Realty Index was up 4.57 per cent in trade on Tuesday and Prestige Estates led the sector with a gain of 12 per cent.
Sobha Limited is up 7 per cent, Godrej Properties is up 6 per cent, Indiabulls Real Estate is up more than 4 per cent, DLF is up more than 4 per cent. In its latest report, real estate consultancy, Knight Frank India cited that the leading eight residential markets in India continued to show strong growth momentum.
During Q3 2023 (July–September 2023), these markets saw a surge in demand with sales of 82,612 residential units recording a growth of 12 per cent YoY. In volume terms, Q3 2023 recorded a six-year high in quarterly sales volumes.
The top eight markets of India has recorded office transactions of 16.1 million square feet recording a growth of 17 per cent YoY during Q3 2023. The elevated demand in the Indian office market reflects the confidence of occupiers as India continues to see economic stability despite global uncertainties
Global corporates have shown an increased commitment to their India operations by setting up or expanding their Global Capability Centres (GCC) in India which constituted 44 per cent of the office transactions in the country.