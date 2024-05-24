realme unveils GT 6T, Air 6 buds

Realme, mobile devices maker, has announced the launch of two revolutionary products, the newest addition to its flagship GT Series and AIOT segment - realme GT 6T and realme Buds Air6. These innovative devices are a perfect mix of advanced features and smart design, carefully made to take your experience to a whole new level.



After a two-year break, the much-awaited realme GT 6T signals the triumphant return of the iconic GT series to the Indian market. Since its inception, the realme GT Series has consistently been a beacon of cutting-edge technological innovations.