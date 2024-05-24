Live
- ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ second single announcement creates buzz
- All set for Kajal’s ‘Satyabhama’ release on June 7
- Ashika Ranganath joins the cast of ‘Vishwambhara’
- Rajasthan CM approves financial aid to couple injured in Kashmir terror attack
- Lava announces its new Board members; Sunil Raina joins as Director
- USA aiming beyond Bangladesh, targets upsets at T20 WC, says pacer Ali Khan
- Saran violence may polarise voters in remaining 16 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar
- Kerala Assembly session likely from June 10
- If contesting MLAs win, UP can face a ‘mini-assembly’ election
- Student’s death sparks protest in Telangana paramedical college
realme unveils GT 6T, Air 6 buds
Realme, mobile devices maker, has announced the launch of two revolutionary products, the newest addition to its flagship GT Series and AIOT segment - realme GT 6T and realme Buds Air6. These innovative devices are a perfect mix of advanced features and smart design, carefully made to take your experience to a whole new level.
After a two-year break, the much-awaited realme GT 6T signals the triumphant return of the iconic GT series to the Indian market. Since its inception, the realme GT Series has consistently been a beacon of cutting-edge technological innovations.
