Redcliffe Life Diagnostics launches lab in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Recognising the challenge of people waiting in queues at diagnostic collection centers, Redcliffe Life Diagnostics opened a modernised lab in Hyderabad with complete test menu to meet the increasing demand for diagnostics amongst people in the State.



To help the families from all income levels who subscribe to self-diagnosis and home collection, the diagnostic chain is embarking on a spree to launch labs in various cities of India to make preventive healthcare accessible to everyone. Samantha, a popular actor in Tamil and Telugu films, will be promoting the brand's diagnostics, pathology and radiology services.

Commenting on the launch, Dheeraj Jain, Founder, Redcliffe Life Diagnostics said, "We have launched the lab in Hyderabad seeing the high-demand for preventive health body checks combined with larger awareness of continuous diagnostics. We envision the launch to be a milestone in the company's growth. We will continue the stellar 24/7 home collection service with our own modern Regional Reference diagnostics lab in the city.

Redcliffe Life Diagnostics delivers a streamlined experience from sample booking to reporting within 24 hours with its staff of pathologists in various cities of the country. It is going to be pan-India market leader in this channel and will be among top 5 Diagnostics by 2023."