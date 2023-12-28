Live
Just In
Reflections 2023: Telangana gets new Industries Minister
As against any other portfolio, all eyes were on the newly elected Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s selection of who will head the crucial Information...
As against any other portfolio, all eyes were on the newly elected Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s selection of who will head the crucial Information Technology and Industries portfolio. In the last two terms of the BRS rule, major focus was invested into the IT and infrastructure development around the IT and Industry sector.
The task for Congress was to appoint a Minister who could maintain that momentum and take the growth forward, above all match up to the image created by outgoing IT Minister KT Rama Rao. Finally, 54-year-old Duddilla Sridhar Babu, a five-time MLA from Manthani, was appointed as new Industries & IT Minister for Telangana.
He is the son of late Duddilla Sripada Rao, who had served as the Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Assembly. Sridhar Babu entered politics after his father was assassinated by Naxals. He contested and won the Manthani seat at the age of 29, and since then he has stayed loyal to the Congress.
After taking helm, D Sridhar Babu has signed a file for creation of online RTI portal, announced formation of citizen charter, met a French delegation and pursued Foxconn for multiple projects.