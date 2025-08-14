Regaal Resources IPO Day 3: Oversubscribed 68 Times, Closes Today

Regaal Resources is selling shares to the public for the first time. The IPO opened on 12 August and ends today, 14 August.

It got bids for 143 crore shares against 2.09 crore on offer — 68 times more.

Big investors booked 212 times, small investors 41 times, and banks/funds 7 times their quota.

Price is ₹96–₹102 per share. One lot (144 shares) costs ₹14,688 at the top price.

Allotment is on 18 August, shares in demat on 19 August, and listing on 20 August.