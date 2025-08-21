Regular eye check-ups mooted for elderly

Hyderabad: On World Senior Citizens’ Day, Centre for Sight, a network of super-specialty eye hospitals, is calling attention to the urgent need for timely intervention in age-related eye diseases. With over 140 million Indians above the age of 60, nearly one in three faces visual impairment, a challenge that threatens both independence and quality of life. Globally, 80 per cent of blindness is considered avoidable.

Yet myths and delayed care continue to cost seniors their sight.

Cataract, the leading cause of blindness in India, can now be corrected through advanced bladeless, robotic laser surgery performed as a same-day procedure. Glaucoma, often known as the “silent thief of sight,” advances without early symptoms, while diabetic retinopathy and retinal diseases are also on the rise.

To raise awareness, Centre for Sight has partnered with fitness icon Milind Soman, who embodies active ageing and holistic wellness. The campaign reminds families that overall health is incomplete without regular eye check-ups.