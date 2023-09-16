Reliance Digital brings festival offer

Hyderabad: Electronics retailer Reliance Digital on Friday announced offers on purchase of electronics before the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival. The retail brand said that any electronic product bought before the festival will be delivered and installed on Ganesh Chaturthi day, that being September 19, 2023. Moreover, on the purchase bill, Reliance Digital informed it will be offering customers a discount of Rs 5,000 on all bank cards and up to 10 per cent instant discount on leading bank cards.

Reliance Digital in a statement said, “Get ready to transform your home this Ganesh Chaturthi with attractive deals and exclusive offers on a wide range of products from Reliance Digital. To grab these offers, visit your nearest Reliance Digital store, My Jio Store, or login to our online platform.”

The retailer further said that the side-by-side refrigerators will be available at a starting price of Rs 51,990.