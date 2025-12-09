Reliance hits a sixer in Wizikey Newsmakers rankings

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Ltd has been ranked the most visible listed company in India's media landscape for 2025, according to the latest Wizikey Newsmakers rankings.

State Bank of India and HDFC Bank secured the second and third positions, respectively, Wizikey said in a statement.

The latest list marks the sixth consecutive year that Reliance has led the rankings, maintaining its position at the top since the index was launched.

Wizikey said Reliance's News Score has consistently climbed over the years, rising from 84.9 in 2021 to 92.56 in 2022, 96.46 in 2023, 97.43 in 2024 and 97.83 in 2025, reflecting sustained gains in media visibility.