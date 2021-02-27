Reliance launches new JioPhone offer

Hyderabad: Reliance on Friday announced a new offer that bundles JioPhone device and two years of unlimited services for Rs 1,999, as it pledged to accelerate market transition towards '2G-mukt Bharat' with its affordable services.



The new offer keeps affordability at the core, making the JioPhone and its services accessible to the 300 million feature phone users, who are trapped in the 2G era, the company said announcing the 'New JioPhone 2021 offer.

Speaking on this occasionAkash Ambani, Director, Reliance Jio, said,"There are still 300 million subscribers in India who remain 'trapped' in the 2G era, unable to access basic features of the internet, at a time, when the world stands at the cusp of a 5G revolution."

"Since the last four years Jio has democratized internet and passed on the benefits of technology to every Indian. Technology no longer remains a privilege of a select few.The New JioPhone 2021 offer is another step in that direction. At Jio, we have and will continue to take bold steps to eradicate this digital divide",he added.

For new users, the offer packs-in JioPhone device with 2 years of unlimited voice calls as well as data (2 GB high speed Data every month) for Rs 1,999. The JioPhone device with 1 year unlimited services would be available for Rs 1499. The company claimed that for similar services, customers using other networks shell out '2.5X more'. This latest offer will be available from March 1, across Reliance Retail and Jio retailers.