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Retail participation in G-Secs picks up: RBI data

  • Created On:  20 March 2026 10:58 AM IST
Retail participation in G-Secs picks up: RBI data
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Mumbai: Retail participation in the government bond market is gradually gaining traction, with secondary market activity witnessing a sharp surge, according to the latest RBI Retail Direct data.

Traded volumes in the secondary market segment have risen 3.7 times over the past year on the RBI Retail Direct platform, reflecting growing interest among individual investors in government securities, supported by easier access through the Retail Direct platform and improving liquidity.

Data showed that total traded volume on the RBI Retail Direct platform increased to Rs 8,211.91 crore as on March 16, 2026, from Rs 1,756.08 crore a year ago. "The most notable development is the sharp increase in secondary market traded volume.

This indicates that retail investors are slowly becoming more comfortable trading government securities rather than limiting themselves only to primary subscriptions," said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner of RockfortFincap LLP.

Tags

RBI Retail DirectGovernment BondsRetail InvestorsSecondary MarketBond TradingFixed Income
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