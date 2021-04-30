RIL doubles Q4 net profit to Rs 13,227 cr

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Friday reported a 108 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit for the January-March quarter at Rs 13,227 crore. During the same quarter of FY20, the company had reported a net profit of Rs 6,348 crore.

The company, in a regulatory filing, said that Rs 13,227 crore is the net profit attributable to the owners of the company. The oil-to-telecom giant reported a revenue from operations of nearly Rs 1.55 lakh crore, 11 per cent higher on a year-on-year basis, during the period under review.

RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh D Ambani said: "These are extraordinarily challenging times for India. Our immediate priority is to help our country and community tide over the Covid crisis. We have deployed our best resources in strengthening the nation's fight against the pandemic." He added that RIL's facilities in Jamnagar are producing lifesaving medical grade oxygen, which is the crucial need of the hour in many states. "We have also taken urgent steps to bolster the nation's capacity to swiftly transport medical oxygen. These efforts complement our other initiatives such as distributing free meals to the needy, supplying PPEs to frontline workers and setting up world class Covid-care facilities." Ambani noted that the company has registered robust recovery in O2C and retail segment, and resilient growth in digital services business.

"Sustained high utilisation rates across sites and improvement in downstream product deltas as well as transportation fuel margins aided O2C earnings growth. Our consumer businesses have proved to be a digital and physical lifeline for the nation in these challenging times. Jio's high-speed connectivity services enabled millions of Indians work from

home, study from home and even receive healthcare from home," he said.