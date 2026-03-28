RIR Power develops 25 KV thyristor switch

Hyderabad: RIR Power Electronics Limited has developed a cutting-edge 25 KV – 120 kiloampere KA Capacitor discharge vertically integrated semiconductor switch, marking a significant milestone in India’s high-power electronics capabilities.

This innovation reinforces the government’s Make in India initiative by introducing India’s first indigenously developed 25 KV high-voltage thyristor switch designed specifically for advanced pulse power applications. The breakthrough strengthens domestic manufacturing expertise, reduces reliance on imports, and enhances India’s competitiveness in the global power electronics market.

At the core of the system is a 125 mm silicon-controlled rectifier (SCR) capable of blocking voltages up to 8 KV— developed in India for the first time. Multiple SCR units are integrated in a series configuration to achieve the required high-voltage performance, enabling precise control over extremely high current pulses.

The product has been rigorously tested and qualified at the high-voltage laboratory within RIR Power’s manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat, India, demonstrating robust performance and reliability under demanding conditions.