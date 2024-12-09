Rohan Prasad on Transforming Enterprise Architecture and Distributed Systems

In a career spanning 17 years, Rohan Prasad has established himself as a transformative leader in enterprise architecture, distributed systems, and cloud technologies. With stints at major organizations like Dell Technologies, Coinme, and Fidelity Investments, Prasad has consistently delivered scalable, innovative, and high-performance systems. Here, he shares insights into his journey, challenges, and vision for the future of enterprise architecture.

Prasad credits his engineering background in electronics and communication as a key driver of his success. “The ability to think at both the component and system level gave me an edge when designing scalable architectures,” he shares. Starting at Satyam Computers, he leveraged this dual understanding to excel in software development and later in implementing IoT solutions at Dell Technologies.

At Coinme, Prasad led a pivotal migration from EC2-based Kubernetes to EKS. This involved implementing Terraform for infrastructure management, enhancing performance, and simplifying multi-cloud deployment strategies. “The key was to maintain system stability while introducing new capabilities. Automating deployments, building robust monitoring systems, and ensuring team readiness were critical,” he explains.

Prasad’s expertise in AI and analytics came into play when tackling data quality and efficiency challenges. At Dell Technologies, he optimized data pipelines, achieving a 50% improvement in efficiency. “It wasn’t just about implementing technology. We focused on delivering actionable insights that aligned with business objectives,” he says. Close collaboration with stakeholders ensured scalable solutions that addressed growing data volumes.

One of Prasad’s most challenging projects involved breaking down monolithic codebases into microservices at Cerebral. “Managing technical debt requires strategic prioritization. We identified critical areas, developed a phased migration strategy, and ensured that business value was delivered consistently,” he recounts.

For Prasad, fostering a culture of innovation and excellence is paramount. “I believe in empowering teams through mentorship, regular knowledge-sharing, and technical growth opportunities,” he says. His approach encourages team members to take ownership of their work, driving both personal and organizational success.

At Coinme, Prasad scaled architecture to handle an 80% increase in traffic, reaching over one million requests per minute. Reflecting on this milestone, he emphasizes, “Scalability must be baked into the design from the beginning. Factors like data consistency, caching, and resource optimization play a crucial role.”

Prasad’s experience with blockchain technology at Coinme underscored the importance of secure implementation. “We focused on both technical execution and security, leveraging Ethereum and Hyperledger to develop secure transaction systems,” he notes.

Looking ahead, Prasad envisions a shift in the role of enterprise architects. “The future is about balancing traditional concerns with emerging technologies like AI, edge computing, and advanced analytics,” he asserts. Flexibility, adaptability, and security will define the next generation of architectures.

Prasad’s focus on system reliability and security has been a hallmark of his career. From implementing critical SOS solutions at Dell Technologies to ensuring compliance at financial institutions, he underscores, “A layered approach to security and comprehensive monitoring is non-negotiable.”

For Prasad, mentoring the next wave of technology professionals is as fulfilling as implementing groundbreaking solutions. “Leadership isn’t just about results; it’s about inspiring others to push boundaries and innovate,” he concludes.