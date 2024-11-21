  • Menu
Rs 15.89-trn worth 228 infra projects remain in pipeline
Highlights

New Delhi: As many as 228 big-ticket infrastructure projects of different ministries, including roads and railways, worth Rs15.89 lakh crore have been recommended for approval under the PM GatiShakti initiative so far, a top government official said on Wednesday. These projects have been recommended by the Network Planning Group (NPG) constituted under the PM GatiShakti initiative launched on October 13, 2021.

“So far, 228 projects have been assessed under the initiative worth Rs1,588,919 lakh crore,” Additional Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Rajeev Singh Thakur told reporters here.

