Rs 17,986 crore disbursed to farmers during lockdown: Narendra Singh Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar today said the country's farm sector is functioning smoothly despite COVID-19 lockdown and there will not be much impact on its growth in the current fiscal.

While briefing the media in New Delhi, Mr Tomar said the agricultural sector is functioning smoothly - even under the lockdown situation – as there has been no shortage of food grains, vegetables, milk and dairy products. He said the agriculture GDP was at 3.7 per cent during 2019-20. Saying so, he expressed confidence that this growth will not be impacted much even in future.

He said the county has surplus food grain production in the country as the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always accorded priority to the growth of agriculture sector.

He also informed that since the inception of PM KISAN last year, around Rs 71,000 crore has been transferred into the bank accounts of 9.39 crore eligible farmers, so far. He added Rs 17,986 crore was disbursed to the farmers during the lockdown period.

Talking about the summer crops, Mr Tomar said, 57.07 lakh hectare area has brought under sowing till date against 41.37 lakh hectare of the corresponding year, which means there is an increase of 38 per cent. The Minister said this year to the country will achieve the more than the target set for food grain production as the monsoon is expected to be normal.



As per Ramesh Chand, member, NITI Aayog, the year's estimates suggest that the agricultural sector will see a growth of 3 per cent despite all prevailing adverse circumstances. He said, in the light of adverse effect on industrial activities during the lockdown period, there are activities in the agriculture sector.

He added, it is estimated that the sector agriculture alone will give over 0.5 per cent growth to the overall economy of the country. The agriculture sector has a 17 per cent share in the economy, which higher than the manufacturing. Mr Chand expressed hope that the agriculture sector will rise to the occasion and play an important role in giving normal growth to the Indian economy.