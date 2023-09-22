Rupee rises 19 paise to close at 82.94 against US dollar

New Delhi: The rupee appreciated 19 paise to 82.94 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, as the inclusion of India in the JPMorgan bond index boosted investor sentiment.

Forex traders said the decision of JPMorgan Chase & Co to include Indian government bonds in its benchmark emerging market index is expected to have far-reaching implications for India's debt market and global investors.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.75 against the US dollar and touched the lowest level of 82.97 in the day trade.