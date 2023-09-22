Live
- After Netflix & Disney+, Amazon announces 'ad-free' option for Prime Video
- Asian Games: India off to winning start in Table Tennis, men win both matches, women overcome Singapore 3-2
- Kejriwal approves Rs 1cr honorarium to families of 17 corona warriors who lost their lives
- Lulu Group interested in investing in fish, meat processing in Bengal: Mamata
- Sanon sisters to have a clash at box-office this Dussehra season
- ‘Rudram Kota’ movie review: A watchable village drama
- 14 rescued, 3 firemen injured as massive blaze engulfs Mumbai mall
- ‘Pilot ke gaddaron ko…’ slogans raised against MLA in Rajasthan
- 100% regret for not providing OBC quota under Women’s Reservation Bill: Rahul
- Indian Railways raises compensation for death or injuries in train accidents by 10 times
Just In
Rupee rises 19 paise to close at 82.94 against US dollar
Highlights
The rupee appreciated 19 paise to 82.94 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, as the inclusion of India in the JPMorgan bond index boosted investor sentiment.
New Delhi: The rupee appreciated 19 paise to 82.94 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, as the inclusion of India in the JPMorgan bond index boosted investor sentiment.
Forex traders said the decision of JPMorgan Chase & Co to include Indian government bonds in its benchmark emerging market index is expected to have far-reaching implications for India's debt market and global investors.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.75 against the US dollar and touched the lowest level of 82.97 in the day trade.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS