Rupee up 10 paise to 74.94 against $

Mumbai: The rupee settled with gains of 10 paise at 74.94 against the US dollar on Wednesday tracking positive domestic equities and weak American currency.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened strong at 74.93 against the US dollar, then shuffled between an intra-day high of 74.83 and a low of 74.95 against the US dollar.

The domestic unit finally closed at 74.94 against the gre­e­nback, registering gains of 10 paise over its previous close of 75.04 against the US dollar.

Fo­rex traders said positive tren­d in the equity markets, weak American currency and sustained foreign fund inflows supported the rupee.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's stren­gth against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.19 per cent to 93.20.­

