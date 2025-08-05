Safer Internet India and Meta Launch Creator-Led Initiative to Combat Online Frauds and Scams

Meta, in collaboration with Safer Internet India, a technology industry coalition, have announced a creator-driven awareness initiative designed to enhance user safety in response to the escalating threat of online frauds and scams. This initiative will include capacity-building and brainstorming workshops for creators, equipping them with the necessary skills to identify emerging scams, highlighting digital safety tools across Meta platforms, and creating compelling content that educates their audiences on scam prevention.

Safer Internet India, supported by Meta, recently hosted a creator focused industry event, “Creators for Online Trust”, bringing together digital creators, technology companies and public sector stakeholders to share valuable industry insights and sector-specific case studies. The event featured an interactive roundtable discussion where participants examined the pivotal role of trusted online voices in countering scams and driving informed digital behaviour among users.

Speaking at the launch event, Nathaniel Gleicher, Global Head of Counter Fraud and Director of Security Policy at Meta, said, “At Meta, we recognize that combatting frauds and scams requires cross-industry action and ongoing education and raising user awareness is crucial to promote a safer online environment. Through our partnership with Safer Internet India, we want to empower creators to spearhead conversations around digital safety. By providing them with comprehensive tools, knowledge, and ongoing support, we strive to foster a collaborative ecosystem where creators not only educate users on identifying and preventing scams but also reinforce consumer habits that include safe and informed digital behavior.”

Berges Malu, Co-Convenor, Safer Internet India said, “We are excited to launch this meaningful initiative keeping the creator ecosystem at the forefront. Popular online voices are uniquely positioned to humanize complex safety information and deliver it with authenticity. This campaign is an important milestone in our broader goal of creating a digitally secure India where every user feels empowered and informed.”

Meta recently launched the second edition of its anti-scams campaign, Scams se Bacho 2.0 in collaboration with multiple creators to deliver digital safety tips with a twist. This year’s campaign brings scam awareness into public spaces across some of the most iconic streets in Mumbai, using culturally relevant and visually impactful storytelling to inform people about common online scams such as fake loan scams, impersonation and OTP fraud, among others.

Safer Internet India, a coalition of nearly two dozen businesses that touch over half a billion Indian consumers, aims to foster user welfare in the Indian digital economy and, in turn, support innovation-led growth. The Coalition includes niche as well as multipurpose digital services, telecom and internet providers, fintech players, and other specialised organisations involved in online trust and safety.