Sahil Salathia, Apeksha Porwal Among Others Honoured at Dr. Rekha Chaudhri’s The World Digital Detox Day Event

Dr. Rekha Chaudhri, Founder of World Digital Detox Day and India’s Wellness Ambassador, recently celebrated The World Digital Detox Day. The event emphasized a strong commitment to digital detox and holistic well-being, honoring individuals across four key categories for their exemplary contributions to promoting digital detox and overall wellness.

Among the awardees was actor Sahil Salathia, who was recognized as The Detox Fashion Icon for advocating mindful living and self-expression through clean and innovative fashion choices. Apeksha Porwal received the title of Breakthrough Global Icon for being the first Indian actor to lead an international Arabic series, representing India on a global stage.

Kaushal Kishore was awarded The Lyricist of Change for inspiring emotional detox and positivity through his meaningful lyrics. Pranav Misshra, known for his role in The Kerala Story, was honored as the Breakthrough Performer for Social Impact for his impactful performance.

The Breakout Digital Star award went to Jitin Gulati for his contributions to narratives encouraging personal and societal detoxification, both emotionally and physically. Rick Roy was celebrated as The Sustainable Style Innovator for introducing eco-friendly and detoxifying elements into Bollywood fashion. Philanthropist, actor, and Commonwealth Year of Youth Champion Darasing Khurana was titled Mental Health Awareness Champion for amplifying youth voices across the Commonwealth and tirelessly addressing global mental health challenges.

What began as a grassroots movement in Maharashtra, World Digital Detox Day has now expanded to over 70 countries, becoming a global symbol of balance and well-being in the digital era.















