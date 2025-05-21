Saint-Gobain Gyproc India Unveils India’s First and Only EPD On Low Carbon Plaster

Reinforcing its leadership in sustainable building solutions, Gyproc India has proudly unveiled India’s first EPD (Environmental Product Declaration) on its Low Carbon Plaster, launched in April 2024, marking a defining moment in the evolution of responsible construction. This distinction establishes Gyproc as the only Indian manufacturer to offer EPD verified gypsum plasters that are both environmentally responsible and engineered to significantly reduce carbon emissions.

The announcement was made at a special unveiling event, where Gyproc introduced its new packaging featuring both the EPD Verified and Low Carbon identifiers. The event was attended by leading builders and developers from across India, marking a collective industry endorsement of this pioneering step forward. The unveiling was followed by an immersive plant tour of the Gyproc Plasters and Weber facilities, offering guests first-hand experience of the manufacturing process capabilities offering quality products and sustainable technologies at work.

Commenting on the launch, Sudeep Kolte, Managing Director, Saint-Gobain Gyproc India, said: “At Gyproc India, sustainability is not a feature—it’s fundamental to how we innovate, manufacture, and lead. With India’s first Low Carbon and EPD Verified Plasters, we are not only reshaping product performance but reimagining our responsibility to the environment. This is a bold stride in helping the construction ecosystem build responsibly—and build better—for generations to come.”Echoing this sentiment, Tridiv Ojha, Vice President, Gyproc Plasters, added, “This milestone creates a platform for us to engage with our partners in sustainable progress. The presence of our stakeholders at the unveiling is a strong affirmation of our shared vision—to accelerate India’s transition to greener construction. The trust and curiosity from our stakeholders during the Plant visit further validated the strength of our product offerings and processes expertise to offer quality products.”

The EPD verified low carbon gypsum offer covers a specially formulated range, Elite 100, Elite MR, and Xpert+ designed to meet the growing need for sustainable, high-performance building materials.

Developed at Gyproc’s world-class manufacturing facility in Chennai, the low carbon plasters exemplify the integration of innovation, efficiency, and environmental consciousness, while maintaining the ease of application and quality that professionals expect from the brand. At the heart of this achievement is the Chennai facility, which has become the first in Saint-Gobain’s global network to produce low-carbon plaster solutions. Powered by renewable energy and resource-efficient processes, the plant reflects Gyproc India’s commitment to setting new benchmarks for low-impact manufacturing.