Samsung Electronics Unveil its Thinnest, Lightest and Most Durable Foldable Smartphones Today

South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics is all set to launch its latest *foldable smartphones in Brooklyn, New York on July 9. Samsung is known for its visionary thinking and bold ideas that shape the future, so it’s only fitting that Samsung unveils the latest and greatest additions to the Galaxy portfolio in a place known for its culture, creativity and collaboration. The company has teased that the upcoming foldables - now in their seventh generation - will be the thinnest, lightest and most durable of all.

First introduced in 2019, Galaxy Z Fold signalled the herald of a new folding category of smartphones for consumers, combining the portability of a smartphone with the extensive productivity of a tablet. However, the category has remained small due to high prices and concerns around durability and longevity of foldable devices.

These are the key areas that Samsung is likely to address, when TM Roh, the acting head of the Company's Device eXperience (DX) Division, takes the stage in a Brooklyn Convention Centre later this week. The Company recently said that its engineers and designers are refining each generation of the Galaxy Z series to be thinner, lighter and more durable than the last.

Samsung has also teased camera innovations, indicating that the new foldable devices will feature a more powerful, dynamic and immersive camera system. According to Samsung's recent teasers, the company is likely to bring the Galaxy S25 series' Ultra camera experience to the new Galaxy Z Fold7. This means that the Galaxy Fold series may get its first flagship camera, removing a big pain point among consumers who wanted to adopt foldables phones but were not impressed with its camera.