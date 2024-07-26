Samsung India Launches New range of ACs featuring WindFree™ and 360o Bladeless Technology in Chilled Water-Based Cassette Units

Gurgaon: Samsung, India's largest consumer electronics brand, announced the launch of its latest innovation – the new WindFree™ Air Conditioners in the Chilled Water Indoor category. This new range features the Wind-Free™ and 360o Bladeless Technology in Chilled Water-based Cassette Units, designed to offer a superior cooling experience without the discomfort of direct cold draft for the user.

The chilled water-based cassette units allow users to set a desired temperature, and the WindFree™ cooling technology gently disperses cool air up to 15,000 micro-air holes at wind speed of 0.15m/sec. In addition, the advanced airflow system cools rooms faster while operating quietly, generating only 24 dB(A) of sound at its lowest level, akin to a whisper, making it ideal for bedrooms, studies, and baby rooms.

The new Fan coil unit WindFree™ ACs are connected to a Central Chilled Water System using water pipes and associated valves. These Hydronic Fan Coil Units circulate hot or cold water through coils to heat or cool large spaces. These units can be used with Samsung Air-cooled Chillers or any third-party air-cooled and water-cooled chillers.

“At Samsung our objective is to provide convenience and durability to end users through our cutting-edge product offerings. The Chilled Water Fan Coil units provide superior cooling at a faster pace while operating quietly. The cooling units are most appropriate for large spaces and our endeavor is to make airflow systems more advanced, soothing and accessible”, said Mr. Vipin Agrawal, Senior Director, SAC Business, Samsung India.

Samsung Chilled Water Fan Coil units are available in three variants -

· 1 Way Cassette (2.6KW~ 4.2KW): Designed to cool large areas quickly and efficiently with its auto swing feature. Its big blade sends air over a much larger and wider area while auto swing distributes air in every direction. The 1Way Cassettes have an extremely slim design that is aesthetic. It has a height of only 135mm and can fit into a small ceiling space of just 155mm. Hence, it provides a suitable and effective solution for cooling and heating a wide range of locations where space is limited. In addition, its elegant and compact design means it blends discretely into interiors of all types and styles.

· 4 Way Cassette (6.0KW~10.0KW): Offers superior cooling performance with a large blade design that directs air precisely to chosen spots, preventing air from dispersing.

· 360o Chilled Water Cassette (6.0KW~10.0KW): Features an innovative circular design that complements modern architectural interiors, dispersing air uniformly in all directions without cold drafts. With no blades to block the airflow, it also expels up to 25 percent more air and spreads it farther.

Price and Availability

The 3 variants of Samsung chilled water fan coil units are available for purchase from Samsung’s network of registered offline partners across India starting INR 35000 for the smallest capacity unit.

