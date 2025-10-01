Samsung Launches 4-Hour Installation & Demo Service for Festive Season





With this initiative, consumers can get their brand new Samsung products (refrigerator, washing machine, air conditioner, microwave oven, television) installed within just 4 hours of registering a request (within municipal limits). This means no waiting, no delays—just instant access to entertainment, comfort, and convenience during the most celebrated time of the year.





Adding to the experience, Samsung’s expert service engineers will provide a personalised demonstration of every product, helping customers discover advanced features, tips, and smart usage ideas. The aim is to ensure every device is enjoyed to its fullest potential from day one.





Customers will also be guided on connecting their new devices to Samsung’s SmartThings ecosystem, enabling them to integrate appliances and devices for smarter living—whether at home or at work. Samsung SmartThings is an app that seamlessly connects devices to offer more personalized, convenient and human-centric AI Home experiences.





“Festivals are about celebrating togetherness, not waiting for setups. With our 4-Hour Superfast Installation & Demo Service, we are putting our customers’ time and convenience first. This ensures every new purchase is ready the same day, backed by the expertise of our service teams," said Sunil Cutinha, VP, Customer Satisfaction, Samsung India.





The service is available across Samsung’s wide range of consumer durable products, reinforcing the company’s commitment to providing a premium, worry-free ownership experience for Indian consumers.



