Samsung opens largest experience store in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Samsung India on Wednesday inaugurated its largest Premium Experience Store in Telangana at the Inorbit Mall, Cyberabad area in Hyderabad. The new store will house Samsung’s connected ecosystem SmartThings, smartphones, laptops, audio, gaming and lifestyle televisions. The store also has a Bespoke DIY Customisation Zone where consumers can personalize their smartphones, tabs and covers with accessories.

The brand said, at the store, Galaxy workshops will be hosted under ‘Learn at Samsung.’ This will include workshops around digital art, doodling, photography, videography, fitness, cooking, coding, music and events around the culture of the city.

“We are excited to bring the next-gen Premium Experience Store to our consumers in Hyderabad. Our aim is to connect the diverse local community with the best of Samsung technology. We have tailored unique experiences through zones such as Samsung SmartThings, Gaming and Bespoke DIY Customisation, designed for Gen Z consumers,” SumitWalia, Senior Director, Samsung India. The newly launched store spread across 3,500 sft will also have a dedicated gaming zone that will showcases premium range of smart monitors – Odyssey Ark. With Store+, consumers will be able to browse over 1,200 products across its portfolio, whether available online or in store, using a digital Kiosk. Consumers can also order online from the store and have the products delivered home directly.