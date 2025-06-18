Samsung to Launch 2025 Line-up of Bespoke AI Appliances in India Next Week
Samsung, India's largest consumer electronics brand will launch its new range of Bespoke AI digital appliances on June 25. Through these appliances,...
Samsung, India's largest consumer electronics brand will launch its new range of Bespoke AI digital appliances on June 25. Through these appliances, Samsung aims to bring a new era of connected, intelligent, and personalized home experiences for Indian consumers.
The new range of appliances will come with intuitive, intelligent screens, two-way natural conversations, Knox security and SmartThings.
With its 2025 Bespoke AI range, Samsung is committed to transform homes into truly smart, secure, and energy-efficient spaces that respond proactively to consumer needs, making home living simpler and seamlessly connected.
Additionally, Samsung is organizing its first ever Bespoke AI Technical Seminar in India to showcase the technology behind its Bespoke AI appliances. Samsung will display its top of the line Bespoke AI Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Washer Dryer Combo and Air Conditioners at the Tech Seminar. Samsung will also demonstrate Multi-Device experience in action.