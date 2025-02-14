Samsung unveils its most affordable 5G smartphone

Hyderabad: Samsung has introduced the Galaxy F06 5G, its most affordable 5G smartphone in India, supporting 12 5G bands. It features a sleek 8mm design, a 6.7” HD+ display with 800 nits brightness and comes in two color options, Bahama Blue and Lit Violet. Powered by MediaTek D6300, it offers smooth multitasking and gaming with a 416K AnTuTu score. The phone boasts a 50MP camera, 5000mAh battery, 25W fast charging, and Samsung Knox Vault security. With 4 years of security updates and OS upgrades, it ensures long-term reliability. Features like Voice Focus and Quick Share enhance the user experience.

Akshay S Rao, GM, Samsung India, said: "We are proud to announce our most affordable 5G smartphone, designed to make next-generation connectivity accessible to everyone. The launch of Galaxy F06 5G reflects our commitment to bridging the digital divide and empowering millions of consumers with a complete 5G experience, superior performance, and an all-new stylish design at an introductory price starting Rs9499."