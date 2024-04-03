Live
Just In
Sangita Jindal elected Asia Society India chief
Highlights
Hyderabad: The Asia Society India Centre Board has announced the election of Sangita Jindal as the new Chair of the Board. Her role has been effective from April 1, 2024.
“I am so delighted to welcome Sangita Jindal as Chairof the Asia Society India Centre Board. She has been an immense support toour mission in South Asia and her work to support contemporary art in Indiaand South Asia has been a transformative force; I look forward to workingwith her to strengthen Asia Society’s footprint in South Asia,” said AsiaSociety India Centre CEO Inakshi Sobti.
