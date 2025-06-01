Sarbananda Sonowal to visit Norway, Denmark to boost maritime ties

New Delhi: In a bid to strengthen maritime ties, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, is set to embark on a five-day official visit to Norway and Denmark, beginning June 2.

The visit holds strategic importance as the minister will lead the Indian delegation comprising senior officials from the Central and state governments, along with leading players from the private sector.

“The maritime sector is a cornerstone of economic growth and national development. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has not only become the world’s fourth-largest economy but is also working towards securing its place as a major maritime nation,” said Sonowal.

“As we move forward toward realising the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, it is vital that we unlock the full potential of our Blue Economy, which offers immense opportunities in trade, connectivity, clean energy, and innovation,” he added.

During the visit, Sonowal will address a high-level meeting on oceans at the 60th edition of the Nor-Shipping event in Oslo and inaugurate the first ‘India Pavillion’ there.

He will also chair the India@Nor-Shipping Country Session and hold global outreach for the upcoming ‘India Maritime Week 2025’ scheduled from October 27-31 in Mumbai.

On the sidelines of Nor-Shipping event, the minister is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with his ministerial peers from Japan and Norway, and meet leading European shipping companies, component manufacturers and technology developers. Sonowal will also visit Oslo Port Authority.

The India Pavilion also has a dedicated pavilion of ‘National Maritime Heritage Complex’ and engage global delegates on India’s 5000-year-old civilisational maritime heritage and global linkages, according to the ministry.

While in Denmark, among other engagements, he will interact with the students of ‘Blue MBA’ at the Copenhagen Business School on the economic opportunities that India’s high-growth journey presents for future managers and leaders.

“My visit to Norway and Denmark — both recognised as global maritime leaders — is aimed at building strong, future-ready partnerships. These engagements will help us exchange best practices, explore joint ventures, and align efforts for a greener and more resilient maritime ecosystem,” said the minister.



