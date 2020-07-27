SBI Amaravati Circle sets up 100 CSPs

Hyderabad: The Amaravati Circle of SBI launched 100 new customer service points (CSPs) across Andhra Pradesh under the Financial Inclusion and Micro Market (FIMM) network rolled out by the bank across the country on June 1. The FIMM network aims to reach out to the rural masses and deeply penetrate financial Inclusion in far-flung areas. In Andhra Pradesh, around 600 rural and Semi urban branches come under the new FIMM vertical which is headed by a General Manager.

FIMM branches of the SBI deliver all financial products, including finance under special schemes in agriculture, allied agriculture activities, MSME, self help groups, artisans and micro credit for small businesses and farmers in the rural sector.



Under the network, CSPs which are known as mini banks render SB account openings and all banking services along with the Central Government Schemes such as Atal Pension Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyothi Bhima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bhima Yojana etc.

"In order to provide the best-in-class customer services, 16 District Sales Hubs (DSH) have been established in Andhra Pradesh. DSH officials work closely with various government functionaries, lead bank officials, NGOs, micro finance institutions, apex bodies like NABARD etc. To provide speedy sanction of credit facilities, retail asset credit centres (RACC) have been established at 16 locations," the bank said.