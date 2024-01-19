Live
- Paritala Sriram flays YSRCP, says govt. ignored SCs and STs
- CPI-M defends Vijayan, his daughter against ROC findings
- YS Jagan inaugurates Dr BR Ambedkar statue, dedicates it to nation
- Paytm registers bumper operating revenue uptick of 38% YoY, PAT improves by Rs 170cr YoY
- Supreme Court grants medical bail to Kerala CM's ex-aide Sivasankar in Life Mission case
- Elon Musk's X rolling out audio, video calls for Android users
- Mangaluru International Airport Clinches Top Honour at Wings India 2024
- Under-Construction School Building Collapses in Anekal
- Naresh completes 50 years in showbiz, feels lucky
- Shivaji launches ‘Market Mahalakshmi’ title poster
Just In
SBI garners Rs 5k cr via AT1 bonds
Mumbai: India’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has raised Rs5,000 crore through its second Basel-III compliant additional tier-1 (AT1) bond...
Mumbai: India’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has raised Rs5,000 crore through its second Basel-III compliant additional tier-1 (AT1) bond sale this fiscal. The bank, in a statement on Thursday, said the perpetual bond with a call option after 10 years and every anniversary thereafter, is priced at a coupon of 8.34 per cent. Dinesh Khara, chairman, SBI, said: “The tight pricing and the diverse investor base for an instrument, which has its own challenges, shows the trust investors place in the bank.
The chairman said that going by the high response, the bank has decided to accept bids of Rs5,000 crore at a coupon rate of 8.34 per cent payable annually. The bonds were rated AA+ with a stable outlook. The issuance is significant as the bank has been able to diversify and raise long-term non-equity regulatory capital.”
The issue got an overwhelming response with an oversubscription of 2.65 times from a range of investors with 108 bids of Rs5,294 crore against the base issue size of Rs2,000 crore.