  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

SBI Raises Record Rs 10,000 Crore Through Infrastructure Bonds

SBI Raises Record Rs 10,000 Crore Through Infrastructure Bonds
x
Highlights

State Bank of India (SBI) raised Rs 10,000 crore through its fifth infrastructure bond issuance at a coupon rate of 7.36%. The issue received overwhelming response with bids exceeding Rs 19,884 crore and was oversubscribed by four times. Funds will be used for infrastructure and affordable housing.

State Bank of India (SBI), the nation's largest lender, successfully raised Rs 10,000 crore on Wednesday through its fifth infrastructure bond issuance.

The bonds were issued at a coupon rate of 7.36 per cent, attracting bids totaling over Rs 19,884 crore, thus oversubscribing the base issue size of Rs 5,000 crore by nearly four times.

SBI stated that the funds would be allocated to enhancing long-term resources for infrastructure and affordable housing. The widespread participation saw 143 bids from various sectors including provident funds, pension funds, insurance companies, and corporates. Chairman Dinesh Khara emphasized that this success would pave the way for other banks to issue long-duration bonds.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X