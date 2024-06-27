SBI to keep Rs 10k cr from bonds issue

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday raised Rs10,000 crore through its fifth infrastructure bond issuance. India’s largest lender raised the funds at a coupon rate of 7.36 per cent.

The issue attracted overwhelming response from investors with bids in excess of Rs19,884 crore and was oversubscribed by around four times against the base issue size of Rs5,000 crore, SBI said in a regulatory filing. The total number of bids received was 143, indicating wider participation with heterogeneity of bids, it said. The investors were across provident funds, pension funds, insurance companies, mutual funds, corporate, etc., it said.

