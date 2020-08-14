SBI unveils new feature on Yono Krishi platform

Hyderabad: State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, has introduced a new feature called Kisan Credit Card Review or KCC Review option on Yono Krishi.

With this added feature, farmers will no longer need to travel the distance to visit the bank branch to apply for a revision in their credit card limit.

"KCC Review option on Yono Krishi will help farmers apply for the same in just four clicks from the comfort of their homes without any paperwork," SBI said.

Recognizing the fact that not all farmers may have access to smartphones, SBI said it has also streamlined the KCC review process at its branches.