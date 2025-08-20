Scapia Unveils ‘The Leap Year’: A Bold New Initiative that Turns Travel into a Life-Changing Breakthrough

Scapia, India’s leading travel fintech company, is turning wanderlust into reality with the launch of The Leap Year — a once-in-a-lifetime, fully funded 12-month journey across four continents for two young and curious travellers. More than just a trip, it’s a year of exploration, growth, and self-discovery — with travellers co-designing their own adventure alongside Scapia to match their passions, dreams, and curiosity.

Reimagining the traditional “gap year” for a new generation, Scapia is transforming the idea of time away into a bold, purposeful leap — one that fuels personal growth, global perspectives, and life-changing experiences.

Scapia spokesperson said: “At Scapia, we believe travel isn’t a break — it’s a breakthrough. The Leap Year reflects our commitment to helping young Indians live richer, more meaningful lives through once-in-a-lifetime journeys they co-create around their passions and dreams. It’s a belief we have seen validated first-hand — within Scapia itself, we have hired people who have taken their own leaps, and the richness of those experiences adds incredible depth to their work and lives. Travel is the ultimate self-investment, and we want Scapia to be the brand that makes it possible.”

Rooted in a cultural shift where young Indians are choosing to be travellers, not just tourists, The Leap Year celebrates travel as a powerful catalyst for personal growth. It’s open to all Indians aged 23 and above, including current and future Scapia users. Applicants simply need to submit their leap year application along with a short video at scapia.cards/leapyear explaining what travel means to them — and why they are ready to take the leap into a year of transformation.

The winners will be chosen by the Scapia team alongside a diverse panel — including celebrity chef Sarah Todd, solo traveller Aakanksha Monga, and storyteller Gaurav Sharma (WanderDa) — who bring personal connections to meaningful, purpose-driven travel and will select two individuals whose stories reflect travel’s power to change lives.

Travel digital creator and solo traveller Aakanksha Monga said: “Travel has shaped every chapter of my life - it’s been my biggest teacher in finding growth and direction. That’s why I am so excited about Scapia’s Leap Year - it’s not just a program, it’s a chance for people to experience travel in a way that actually transforms them.”

The initiative kicks off with a digital film capturing a simple truth — there’s never a perfect time to take the leap, you just have to take it. Backed by a high-impact social media campaign and engaging pre-launch teasers, it’s designed to spark curiosity and inspire action.

What the Leap Year Offers:

● A 12-month, all-expenses-paid journey (flights, stays, visas, daily stipend, experiences, mentorship) across four continents

● Two winners selected for authenticity, intent, and passion for purposeful travel

● Fully customised itineraries co-created with the winners to reflect their personal goals and interests

● Open to all Indians aged 23 and above, including current and future Scapia users

● Applications close August 31; winners revealed end of September 2025