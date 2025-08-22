Live
- Avoid film songs, obscene dances
- Ensure spiritual splendour during Ganesh Utsav
- Godavari reaches dangerous levels
- YSRCP vows to resist VSP privatisation
- YouTuber gets anticipatory bail in Dharmasthala case
- Naidu shielding anarchic MLAs, governance collapse
- Ban on DJ sound systems at public events
- Ban on grazing of cattle from other states in our forests: Minister
- VMC teacher gets doctorate from Osmania University
- Govt offers 50 pc concession on traffic e-challans till Sept 12
Sebi mulls over regulated platform for pre-IPO firms
Highlights
The markets regulator may introduce a regulated platform where pre-IPO (initial public offering) companies can trade after making certain disclosures,...
The markets regulator may introduce a regulated platform where pre-IPO (initial public offering) companies can trade after making certain disclosures, said its chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey.
This initiative would be on a pilot basis, he said. Speaking at an event organised by FICCI, Pandey said pre-listing information is often not enough for investors to make an investment decision.
