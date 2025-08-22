  • Menu
Sebi mulls over regulated platform for pre-IPO firms

The markets regulator may introduce a regulated platform where pre-IPO (initial public offering) companies can trade after making certain disclosures, said its chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey.

This initiative would be on a pilot basis, he said. Speaking at an event organised by FICCI, Pandey said pre-listing information is often not enough for investors to make an investment decision.

