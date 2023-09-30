Sellers eye 15% rise in festive sales this yr

After a rocky first three quarters this year, online sellers, especially small ones, expect at least a 15 per cent jump in festive sales year-on-year, with the median growth figure of 26 per cent sales increase expected, a report showed on Friday.



Despite modest sales growth on e-commerce platforms recently (only 40 per cent of sellers surveyed reported a 10 per cent increase in current quarter sales), anticipation for a festive sales boost among the sellers is high across categories, according to market intelligence firm Redseer Strategy Consultants.

Sellers across the categories, including in the lower average selling price (ASP) ones like fashion, are bullish about this growth trajectory, which should provide a respite in this otherwise challenging macro-environment. “The festive period is expected to enable sellers, especially the smaller ones, to come out of the challenging sales environment seen through this and sellers are optimistic of strong sales growth.